Pakistan: Over 6,000 people evacuated in past 24 hours as water from Sutlej River enters adjacent areas

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 28 : More than 6,000 people and 455 animals were evacuated to safe places in the past 24 hours from different parts of Punjab's districts in Pakistan after strong water currents from the Sutlej River entered adjacent areas, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing rescue services.

In an update on Monday, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Ganda Singh Wala situated along Sulemanki Headworks was facing medium-level floods at a declining level. The authority said that the districts currently at risk included Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, and Vehari, according to Dawn report.

As the flooding in the Sutlej River continues, 254 boats and more than 1,000 rescuers were posted to the flooded regions, Dawn reported citing Rescue Punjab Spokesperson Farooq Ahmad. Ahmad said that 1263 people and 339 animals were evacuated from Bahawalpur.

Farooq Ahmad said that 1,740 people have been evacuated from Pakpattan. According to Farooq Ahmad, 1,519 people and 20 animals have been evacuated from Kasur. Ahmad said that 1,202 people and 63 animals were evacuated from Vehari. Similar operations were being carried out in Multan, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Lodhran and Okara.

According to the rescue service, 112,137 people have been evacuated from impacted regions and 151,300 have been moved to safer locations from July 9 to August 27, Dawn reported.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said floods have been reported in areas adjacent to Sutlej since August 17. The PDMA said that 95 medical camps had been set up across the province and were providing medical facilities to people in impacted areas.

The PDMA said that so far, more than 36,000 people have been provided medical treatment. It further said, "Apart from that, 178 relief camps are also functioning in the affected districts."

On Sunday, peak discharge in Sutlej at Empress Bridge was 130,000 cusecs which flooded the Weaslan, Sahlan and Lal De Goth settlements, Dawn reported.

The people along with their livestock were evacuated before the breaches occurred. However, the standing crops were submerged over a vast area. Flood had impacted Lodhran district’s Kahror Pucca tehsil located on the other side of the river.

