Pakistan: Over 90,000 people treated for water-borne diseases in Sindh in a day

As the flood deaths continue to rise in Pakistan, a report by the Sindh health department reveals that over 90,000 people were treated for water-borne diseases in a single day in the province, media reports said.

Catastrophic floods in Pakistan have taken the lives of over 1,500 people on Friday as thousands of displaced citizens in Sindh were treated for infectious and water-borne diseases.

In a report issued on Friday, the Sindh Directorate General Health Services said 92,797 citizens were treated on September 15 (Thursday), reported Dawn.

The report added that 17,977 cases of diarrhoea and 20,064 skin disease cases were reported on Thursday, alongside 28 cases of dengue. A total of 2.3 million patients have been treated since July 1 in the field and mobile hospitals set up in the flooded region.

Further, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said 22 flood-related deaths were reported in 24 hours. Since June 14, 1,508 people have died.

In its daily situation report, the NDMA also said nine individuals were injured in flood-related incidents in 24 hours, taking the total to 12,758, reported Dawn.

The devastating floods in Pakistan caused by record monsoon rains have swept away homes, vehicles, crops and livestock in damage estimated at USD 30 billion.

The government and the United Nations have blamed climate change for the surging waters in the wake of record-breaking summer temperatures. Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto said that the problem faced by Pakistan due to climate change could be faced by some other country as well.

Bhutto said big countries that have made themselves rich have to take responsibility for climate change. Referring to the impact of heavy rains in Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto said that a 100-km wide lake had been created in Sindh which has impacted inhabited areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor