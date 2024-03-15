Pakistan Peoples Party wins Senate bye-elections for four seats

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) secured victory in bypolls for four of six vacant Senate seats on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Polling, which took place in the National Assembly Hall, focused on one vacant Senate seat from Islamabad.

According to ARY News, PPP candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani was announced as the winner with 204 votes, while Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban of the Sunni Ittehad Council secured 88 votes, finishing as the runner-up.

In the Sindh Assembly, PPP candidates Jam Saifullah Dharijo and Aslam Abro were announced as winners with 58 and 57 votes, respectively.

Nazirullah and Shazia Sohail from the opposition SIC secured four votes each. As many as 124 MPAs, including 116 from PPP and eight from SIC, participated in the polling process. These seats fell vacant following the resignations of Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Jam Mehtab Dahar of the PPP, according to ARY News.

In Balochistan, PPP's Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo secured victory with 23 votes while JUI-F's Abdul Shakoor Khan Ghaibai and PML-N's Mir Dostain Domki were also announced as winners on the Senate's vacant seats.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced a schedule for elections on forty-eight vacant Senate seats.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on the second of next month from 9 am to 4 pm. The candidates can file their nomination papers with the returning officers from tomorrow until Saturday.

The 19th of this month has been fixed for the scrutiny of nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on the 26th of this month, and the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by the 27th of this month.

These seats became vacant after the expiration of the term of the incumbent members on the 11th of this month.

