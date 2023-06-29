Pakistan: Peshawar sees 136 per cent surge in crime rate

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 29 : The crime rate in Peshawar have seen an upsurge by 136 per cent during the first five months of 2023, as compared to the same period last year, Afghan Diaspora Network reported, citing a police report.

According to the report, there has been a significant increase in the number of murders happening in Peshawar. This year, 232 people have been killed so far, which reflects a 136 per cent rise compared to the first five months of 2022. Similarly, there has been an increase in attempted murder cases, with 360 incidents reported in 2023, compared to 310 cases during the same period last year.

However, robbery occurrences have witnessed a 102 per cent increase. Adding to that, 79 cases of rape have been reported this year as compared to 39 cases during the first five months of 2022, according to Afghan Diaspora Network.

Peshawar, the sixth largest city in Pakistan, is currently struggling with a distressing surge in crime. The residents of the city have been feeling insecure due to the rise in murders, attempted murders, robberies, and rape cases. Moreover, the weak performance of law enforcement, coupled with unprecedented inflation and drug addiction has aggravated street crimes and violence. An increase in unemployment and cross-border smuggling of stolen mobile phones to Afghanistan poses a significant challenge for the authority, wrote Kadeem Baloch for Afghan Diaspora Network.

Kadeem Baloch is a freelance journalist in Pakistan.

However, efforts have been made to combat crime, and the presence of the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan and illicit money flows further worsen the situation.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Operations Haroon Al-Rashid has mentioned that police have taken measures to reduce street crime and increase patrols in high-crime areas. The police have also introduced a mobile application that will notify them if a shopkeeper sells or repairs a stolen mobile phone, he added, according to Afghan Diaspora Network.

There have been multiple acts of violence that have rippled across communities. Recently, in March, Diyal Singh, a Sikh shopkeeper, was ruthlessly gunned down in the Ghari Atta Muhammad area of Dir Colony Road on the outskirts of Peshawar. Prior to that, the former President of Pakistan's Supreme Court Bar Association and a senior lawyer, Latif Afridi, were brutally killed outside the Peshawar High Court in January, reported Afghan Diaspora Network.

These episodes are just a snapshot of the growing violence and unrest that grips Peshawar, demanding urgent action and intervention, wrote Kadeem Baloch.

Unfortunately, it has been noted that a very less percentage of these crimes make their way to official police records and the majority of them are swept under the carpet. These victims are discouraged and dissuaded from reporting or the police avoid lodging the cases. The lack of transparency and accountability, coupled with inadequate help from station house officers and senior police officials, only escalates the situation, as per Afghan Diaspora Network.

The other socio-economic factors also incited the rise in cases. Factors like rampant inflation and a rising tide of methamphetamine (commonly referred to as "ice") have contributed to a surge in street crimes and acts of violence. Eventually, residents now refrain from coming out of their homes alone after sunset. Whereas, many shopkeepers arm themselves with loaded guns both as a deterrent and as a means of self-defense against robbery attempts.

According to sources within Peshawar Police's investigation department, the city sees an average of over 50 incidents of snatching or theft of mobile phones on a daily basis. This makes it a monthly total of approximately 1,500 reported cases across all 33 police station jurisdictions. The city police confirmed that 80 percent of these pilfered devices find their way to Afghanistan, while the remaining 20 percent are sold within the local market, wrote Kadeem Baloch for Afghan Diaspora Network.

Currently, there are more than 20 such criminal syndicates operating in Peshawar, collectively amassing millions of rupees each month through the illicit trade of mobile phone smuggling.

In March, the local administration decided to enforce Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Peshawar which was aimed at upholding law and order in the district. The police have established the Counter Terrorist Financing Unit (CTFU) to combat the pervasive menace of extortion, Afghan Diaspora Network reported.

A press release issued by the Peshawar Police revealed that a total of 36 highly dangerous gangs engaged in robberies, thefts, and other nefarious activities in Peshawar were exposed and apprehended by the police.

The law-and-order situation of Peshawar will further fall because of the Taliban presence in Afghanistan which has caused rampant violation of rules by Taliban extremists on this side of the border, according to the Afghan Diaspora Network.

Furthermore, the unchecked money flow from Peshawar to Afghanistan for illegal activities has contributed to alleviating the increase in such crime situations. It is crucial to take urgent action and intervention to address and mitigate the increasing violence.

