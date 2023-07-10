Pakistan PM condemns "vile, sinister" social media campaign against army chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 10 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Sunday, strongly condemned the social media campaign regarding a murder attempt on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and said that "conspiratorial minds and elements" were once again working against political and economic stability in the country, Dawn reported.

According to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the premier said that similar thinking was done for the events of May 9 when military installations were attacked during violent protests in the country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

"A clear message to the planners, facilitators and handlers of May 9: All conspiracies against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed," PM Shehbaz said.

He also stated that the media campaign against the COAS and the army was the result of planning by an "evil mind".

The premier instructed the relevant agencies to act against those responsible at home and abroad, according to Dawn.

Asserting that the media campaign against the COAS and the army did not fall under freedom of speech, he said, "This is only a conspiracy; stopping it is a legal responsibility."

He said that the nation would thwart this conspiracy in the same way it had foiled the plot to spread violence in the country on May 9.

"Desperate elements will not be allowed to create a new crisis in the country," he said, adding that the nation stood by its armed forces and its leader, reported Dawn.

Taking to Twitter, PM Sharif said, "Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister & malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed. After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols failed, he is clearly desperate & wants to coerce his way back into power, little knowing that the time of his politics of intimidation, violence & hatred is over."

"Through such highly condemnable antics, he is only exposing himself, the core of which is defined by putting his personal interest (power grab) over everything else," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that the public and the political parties stand behind their Army Chief and the armed forces like a rock and will thwart any attempt and conspiracy at undermining their prestige, honour and integrity.

