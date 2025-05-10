Pakistan PM Sharif thanks President Trump, VP Vance on cessation of hostilities with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 : After India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities on Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Donald Trump and top US officials for their role. He thanked Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their "valuable contributions to peace in South Asia."

Sharing a post on X, Sharif wrote, "We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region. Pakistan appreciates the United States for facilitating this outcome, which we have accepted in the interest of regional peace and stability."

"We also thank Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their valuable contributions for peace in South Asia. Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in the resolution of issues that have plagued the region and prevented its journey toward peace, prosperity and stability," the post added.

Meanwhile, in a call with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as expected, praised Pakistan for showing "restraint" and promised continued support.

Sharing a post on X, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said, "Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 spoke today with the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi. During the conversation, the DPM/FM briefed Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation in the wake of last night's Indian aggression and Pakistan's carefully calibrated response."

The post added, "Foreign Minister Wang Yi acknowledged Pakistan's restraint and appreciated its responsible approach under challenging circumstances. He reaffirmed that China, as Pakistan's All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and ironclad friend, will continue to stand firmly by Pakistan in upholding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence. Both leaders emphasised the importance of close communication and agreed to maintain ongoing coordination in the days ahead."

However, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday raised serious concerns about the status of the recently announced cessation of hostilities after reporting explosions and air defence activity in Srinagar.

In a post on X, he added, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

Abdullah wrote in another post, "What the hell happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!"

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence on Saturday, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan attended.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the meeting.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan worked out an understanding of the stoppage of firing and military action.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart on Saturday afternoon."Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

At a joint press conference earlier in the morning, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature and are being responded to effectively.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones.

