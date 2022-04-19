Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's 34-member council of ministers takes oath

Pakistan Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday administered the oath to the 34-member council of ministers of the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which included 31 Cabinet Ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. A total of 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state took the oath, reported Dawn.

The swearing-in was postponed after President Arif Alvi refused to administer the oath to the ministers. Ruling PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, in a private TV show last night, revealed the names of some of the PML-N leaders who were set to take up ministries in the new Cabinet.

The names of Talha Mahmood, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti, and Tariq Bashir Cheema were approved as federal ministers, reported The Express Tribune.

In addition, the President approved the appointment of Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Abdul Rehman Khan Kanjo as ministers of state.

At the same time, the President approved the appointment of Qamar Zaman Kaira, Amir Muqam, and Aun Chaudhry as advisors.

PM Shehbaz was sworn in as the Prime Minister on April 11, following the removal of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, making him the first PM to be removed through the democratic process.

( With inputs from ANI )

