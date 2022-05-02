Pakistan: PML-Q accuses Sharif of influencing court decisions

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Moonis Elahi accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his extended family of influencing the judicial system and while taking a dig said that courts open at night when decisions are in their favour.

"When decisions are in favour of the Sharifs, courts open at night and when there is any case against them, it takes court years to decide, which is surprising," the PML-Q leader said, reported The News International.

Speaking on the programme "Naya Pakistan" at Pakistan-based media outlet, Geo New, Elahi also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of being biased.

PMLQ leader said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned members of the National Assembly who even did not cast their vote against the PTI, while the cases of lawmakers, who had cast their vote and breached the party line, were pending.

This comes at a time when ECP has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) plea seeking a joint investigation in foreign funding cases against all political parties.

Notably, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi sent a reference against the dissident Members of the Parliamentary Assembly to the ECP, urging it to declare them defected from the PTI since they had allegedly violated party discipline.

He also showed his support for the PTI long march towards Islamabad. The PML-Q leader showed no regret of supporting the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

