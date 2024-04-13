Pakistan: PPP leader says PML-N-led govt will perform better "when it's given tough time"

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government will perform better under pressure, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Sukkur, Shah said, "The government's performance will improve only when it's given tough time." In response to a question, he said all the issues of the Civil Hospital Sukkur would be resolved within three months and things would change.

He stated that the farming sector had the potential to help Pakistan tackle economic challenges. PPP leader said, "Pakistan's economic situation can only be improved if attention is paid to agriculture."

Asked about his response to the tensions between the Centre and the Punjab province over the appointment of senior bureaucrats, Shah said he did not see any discord there, according to Geo News report.

Dismissing reports of friction between Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over the appointment of senior bureaucrats, he said, "I don't see it as an uncle-niece conflict."

Responding to a question about what led to the incidents of violence during the polls, Shah stressed that it was the negligence of the caretakers that deteriorated the law and order situation during the voting.

Shah stated that the security of the citizens would remain elusive until the Sindh police were equipped with modern weapons, Geo News reported.

His statement regarding the security situation in Sindh comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-i-Islami expressed serious concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Sindh, particularly Karachi, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Imran Khan-founded party blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government for failing to reduce crimes. PTI-Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh called for the resignation of the Sindh police chief, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, the JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman reiterated his demand to purge the Sindh police of "black sheep" and include residents in the force.

While addressing a press conference, Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned the increase in street crime incidents and murders in Karachi. He blamed the PPP-led Sindh government for "rampant corruption and violence".

PTI leader said that 58 people had lost their lives while resisting robberies in Karachi over the past three months. He said that 20 people were killed by robbers during the month of Ramzan, according to Dawn report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor