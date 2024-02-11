Pakistan: PPP, PML-N agree in principle to save country from 'political instability'

Lahore [Pakistan], February 11 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP President Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday. The two parties have agreed "in principle to save the country from political instability."

The leaders of two parties spoke about the overall situation of the country and political cooperation in the future, according to the statement released by PML-N President on X. Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari agreed to cooperate politically to bring the nation to political stability.

According to the statement, PPP leadership will put forward the proposals of PML-N in the Central Executive Committee meeting. The delegation of PML-N includes Azam Nazir Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Malik Ahmad Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shaza Fatima.

Meanwhile, Secretariat of the PPP Chairman stated that it was the PPP's first meeting with PML-N over the government's formation. The two parties discussed government formation.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) convener, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that discussions during a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders did not involve any talks regarding the formation of the next government, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, Siddiqui said the polls have created a challenging situation in Pakistan and stressed that all parties must play their part in moving the country out of crisis.He said, "The stability of democracy is more important than anything else."

He emphasised that no discussion has yet taken place about the formation of the government, according to the Dawn report. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said it has not yet been confirmed whether the MQM-P will get any share in the government or not.

His remarks came shortly after the PML-N released a statement saying that the two parties had reached a "principle agreement" to work together in the next government, according to Dawn report.

In a statement posted on X, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PML-N and MQM-P leaders agreed on political cooperation. She noted that an in-principle agreement was reached between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the MQM leadership.The delegation of PML-N was led by former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, while MQM-P's delegation was led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui from MQM.

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Maryam Aurangzeb, Rana Mashhood were also present in the meeting.She noted that the meeting between the leaders of the two parties continued for about an hour. She said that the two sides held a detailed consultation on the situation.

