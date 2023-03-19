Pakistan Prez calls on political leaders to steer country out of misery

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 : Amid the chaos created after the arrest warrant issued against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, on Saturday, called on all politicians to get together and steered the country out of 'current misery.'

Taking to Twitter, Alvi said, "Another day in the life of Pakistan has passed without catastrophe. Only Allah ul Haq be thanked. Alhamdulillah Narrow escape. Any major accident could have happened."

"Let all politicians get together and get my country out of misery. This is our Pak country say Labak to enduring peace and security," he added.

Earlier in the day, Former prime minister Imran Khan moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his possible arrest as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing, ARY News reported.

In the petition, the PTI chairman maintained that Islamabad police had blocked the roads leading to the judicial complex and also blocked the motorway and other highways to create hurdles.

"As Imran was en route to Islamabad, the Punjab Police stormed his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, while the "doors and walls have been raised to the ground," it stated.

Earlier, a Pakistan court on Saturday cancelled arrest warrants for Khan in the Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30, The Express Tribune reported.

Stating that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on March 30.

Earlier, the judge allowed Imran Khan to leave after his attendance was marked outside the G-11 Judicial Complex amid unrest between police and party supporter, reported The Express Tribune.

Imran Khan departed for Lahore without stepping out of his bullet-proof vehicle at the gate of the Judicial Complex.

The hearing was scheduled to take place on Saturday. However, the judge adjourned the hearing after the PTI workers and police clashed outside the judicial complex.

The court said that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing and asked all those who had gathered outside the Judicial Complex to leave peacefully.

Intense clashes broke out between the two sides as Imran Khan's convoy reached the Judicial Complex ahead of the party chairman's appearance before a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana case, as per The Express Tribune report.

