Pakistan: Probe 'launched' over Imran Khan's leaked picture during SC hearing

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : The picture of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan that went viral on social media has prompted an investigation by the Supreme Court Police, ARY News reported citing sources.

Imran Khan is seen sitting in Adiala Jail in the photo that went viral on social media.

Through a video link, the founder of the PTI appeared before the Supreme Court in the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendment case. The picture was allegedly shot by someone seated on the left side of the courtroom, and reports claim that the inquiry to identify the photographer has started, as per ARY News.

According to additional sources, the police have begun interviewing those who were in the courtroom when the picture was taken.

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed Imran Khan to attend court proceedings in the NAB amendments case via video link.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hassan Azhar heard the government's pleas, challenging the NAB amendments verdict.

Consequently, the five-judge bench retired to discuss among themselves and then ordered the federal and Punjab governments to facilitate Khan's appearance via video link from Adiala jail.

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents, ARY News reported.

It further pleaded with the apex court to nullify its decision in the case, citing no violation of basic rights under the NAB amendments. "Legislation is the right of Parliament," the plea said.

In September last year, the apex court of Pakistan struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the PTI founder's plea.

In a 2-1 majority verdict, the top court approved Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments made to the country's accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to NAB laws, reported ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor