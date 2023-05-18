Pakistan: Punjab govt assures "no arrests" at Imran Khan's residence until expiry of 24-hour deadline

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has said no arrests will be made at PTI chief Imran Khan's residence until 2 pm Thursday, reported Dawn.

In an interview with a Pakistani media outlet, Mir stated that the PTI leadership had been given a 24-hour deadline to turn up the "30 to 40 terrorists" who had allegedly attacked military sites and were being protected within the Zaman Park mansion.

About PTI chief Imran Khan raising concerns that he would be arrested, Mir said that no action will be taken at Khan's Zaman Park mansion before the deadline, which expires at 2 pm on Thursday.

He also denied "Imran Khan's claim that a decision has been taken to arrest him," according to Dawn.

Earlier today, when the PTI Chief Khan said that his re-arrest was likely, the Punjab police closed all access roads to his Zaman Park mansion in Lahore.

Meanwhile, hours after the Punjab police cordoned off Khan's residence, a number of PTI supporters began gathering outside Zaman Park again, Dawn reported.

The Punjab interim government earlier in the day gave a 24-hour ultimatum to PTI to hand over 'terrorists', who attacked Army installations after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference, said: "30 to 40 terrorists who attacked Army installations including Jinnah House are present in Zaman Park."

The Punjab minister said that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming. Handover the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course," Mir said, according to ARY News.

"PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor," said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military for over a year and urged the party to hand over the "terrorists".

Meanwhile, Khan claimed that the police have surrounded his house and he could be arrested at any time, so this may be his last tweet.

Addressing the nation in a live video message, Imran Khan tweeted, "Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house."As per several media reports, a heavy contingent of Punjab Police was deployed on the roads leading to Zaman Park while barriers were installed on several roads.

