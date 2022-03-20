Pakistan reports 375 new COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported 375 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,521,888, including 1,475,759 recoveries in the country, Xinhua reported.

Over the last 24 hours, one person succumbed to the disease, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 30,329, showed the NCOC data.

The southern Sindh province remains Pakistan's most-affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 573,579 infections in total, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 504,393 cases so far, as per Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

