Pakistan: Roads sealed, communication lines cut in Islamabad and Rawalpindi

Islamabad, Oct 10 Roads were sealed, communication lines cut and all entry points sealed in Pakistan's capital Islamabad and neighbouring Rawalpindi city on Friday ahead of Tehreek-e-Labbaik's (TLP) protest. Police expects clashes with TLP supporters on Multan Road after Friday prayers, the local media reported.

Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with a ban placed on rallies, protests, public gatherings, demonstrations and assemblies. In addition, authorities have imposed a ban on pillion riding and inflammatory speeches. The TLP has announced an anti-Israel protest outside the US Embassy in Islamabad on Friday, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Authorities have placed containers at Faizabad Interchange to block entry into Islamabad from Rawalpindi. Police and law enforcement remain on high alert, with more closures expected in the coming hours to stop movement of TLP supporters. Containers, trailers and barriers have been placed on at least 37 points across the city. Public and private schools along Multan Road were asked to remain shut and universities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained shut.

As many as 6,000 officers and personnel have been deployed in Rawalpindi with Rawalpindi City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in charge. Police personnel have been deployed at Kalma Chowk, Rahimabad, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Sawan Pul and Adiala Road. As many as 13 Special Police Units and snipers have been deployed along Murree Road from Shalimar Chowk to Faizabad.

Metro Bus Services have been disrupted while key thoroughfares and arteries along Murree Road, in Faizabad, around Moti Mahal Chowk, in Shamsabad, Khanna Pul, Chak Madad, Dhoke Kala Khan, IJP Road, Pandora Chungi have been closed and all other roads linked to Islamabad have also been closed.

Barricades have been placed at the Red Zone and Extended Red Zone and GT Road is blocked at Taxila Chowk, Brahma Interchange, Fateh Jang Toll Plaza, Chak Beli Morh, Gujar Khan, Mandra Toll Plaza, and Chakwal Morh.

Roads and intersections closure has disrupted the city’s traffic system. Shutdown on Murree Road caused traffic jam on side streets, with motorcycles and rickshaws overflowing into narrow lanes, making it difficult for people to move on the road, the local media reported.

Routine operations of courts were impacted due to low attendance at hearings at civil courts and police's inability to present prisoners from Adiala Jail. Prison vans were present at intersections on Chandni Chowk, Committee Chowk, Mareer Hassan, Liaquat Bagh, Faizabad and other roads. The Senate session scheduled for today adjourned indefinitely after the required quorum was not present.

Interior Minister of State Talal Chaudhry said that the TLP did not take permission to hold the rally. On Thursday, the police conducted raid at TLP headquarters to arrest the party chief Saadi Rizvi. However, it faced retaliation from the TLP supporters. TLP members pelted stones, sticks and roads at police personnel on Multan Road. In response, police fired tear gas at TLP supporters.

