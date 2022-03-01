Pakistan: Ruling party's countermarch changes route to avoid collision with Opposition's rally

The countermarch of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party named "Huqooq-e-Sindh March" changed its route to avoid collision with the Opposition rally against inflation and corruption in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday announced the route of "Huqooq-e-Sindh March" has changed the route to avoid violent clashes between the members of the Opposition rally conducted between the activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

"We have excluded Naushahro Feroze, Halani and Kandiaro from (the planned) route of the march," Qureshi said in a press conference in Larkana, as per The News International.

Reacting to PPP's long march, the foreign minister said that they must carry on their march, adding that they have launched a "mass contact campaign".

On Sunday, PPP workers and supporters began a long march from Karachi towards Islamabad, in protest against the Imran Khan government and demonstrate that it had lost the country's trust, as per local media.

The march, led by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was held to protest against the "weakened and unjust" PTI government and its wrong policies.

Calling for a nationwide unified movement of all opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan government, Bilawal raised a 38-point charter of demands in the march in which the participants, including women and children, called for a "final push" against the PTI regime.

The long march is the "beginning" of the end of Imran Khan's rule through a "no-trust move" in the parliament, Dawn reported quoting Bilawal.

Meanwhile, on February 26, PTI had kickstarted its Huqooq March against the PPP government from Ghotki.

The Sindh Huqooq March is scheduled to reach Karachi on March 6 after passing through 27 districts of the province, The News International reported.

Addressing the workers, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that the time has come to hold PPP accountable for "its corruption."

( With inputs from ANI )

