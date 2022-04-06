Pakistan SC adjourns hearing on no-trust motion rejection till tomorrow

Pakistan Supreme court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in the case related to the legality of the ruling by the National Assembly deputy speaker dismissing the no-trust vote till Thursday, reported local media.

As the hearing in the Supreme Court began today, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) counsel Babar Awan began his contentions over the case before the Supreme Court's five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, ARY News reported.

"The case in the court is not of basic human rights, it is a must for all citizens to remain loyal to the state," the media outlet quoted Awan as saying.

However, the CJP asked the counsel to furnish the minutes of the National Security Council meeting held over "foreign conspiracy" in Pakistan and further asked for the material on basis of which the deputy speaker exercised powers.

"The diplomat sent the message of the national security council of another country to three persons. The message given to the Head of Mission, Deputy Head of Mission and Defence Attache via the embassy. The letter arrived on March 07 after a meeting of our diplomats abroad," the media outlet quoted Awan, who refused to disclose details of the letter under the official secret act.

On Sunday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the Pakistani parliament following Imran Khan's advice. Imran Khan made the proposal minutes after parliament's deputy speaker rejected a motion of no confidence in him as "unconstitutional."

Pakistan media and opposition parties criticised this decision saying that it violated all rules governing proceedings in the House.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan will continue as the Prime Minister until the caretaker Prime Minister is appointed, said the President as the SC is looking into the matter of National Assembly dissolution.

( With inputs from ANI )

