Pakistan: Section 144 imposed in Punjab ahead of by-polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 : Ahead of the by-elections in different districts of Pakistan's Punjab, the provincial government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to details, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in districts where by-elections are being held, including Lahore, Kasur and Chakwal. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan, Wazirabad, Narowal, Sheikhupura, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In this regard, a notification has been issued which mentions that Section 144 will remain enforced from April 18 to 22, according to ARY News report. No one will be permitted to carry or display weapons and action will be taken against those who violate the rule. Notably, the by-elections is due to take place on April 21.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) handed over 6.23 million ballot papers to concerned returning officers (ROs) for by-elections in 21 constituencies, ARY News reported, citing sources. As per the details, approximately 2.55 million people in Pakistan will vote for the five National Assembly constituencies.

Furthermore, around 3.61 million people will exercise their right to vote for 16 provincial assemblies seats in Pakistan. Over 6.23 million ballot papers have been printed, with green-coloured papers for the National Assembly and white-coloured papers for the provincial assemblies, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The ballot papers were given to the ROs of the respective constituencies to ensure a smooth voting process. As many as 47 candidates will contest for five National Assembly seats. Moreover, 16 provincial assembly constituencies are up for grabs.

The by-elections encompass five National Assembly seats, 12 Punjab Assembly seats, two seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and two seats in the Balochistan Assembly. Notably, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been elected unopposed for NA 207.

A total of 237 candidates were vying for 21 vacant seats in national and provincial assemblies during the by-elections scheduled to take place on April 21, according to ARY News report.

As many as 23 candidates are in the running for the vacant seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while 154 candidates were up for grabs in Punjab. Zubair Ahmed Junejo secured his seat unopposed on PS-80 in Sindh. A total of 12 candidates are vying for the empty seats in the Balochistan Assembly.

