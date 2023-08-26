Pakistan: Security forces bust racket of issuing fake driving licences

Karachi [Pakistan], August 26 : Pakistan's Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) unearthed over 27,000 fake driving licences made by a gang in three years, ARY News reported.

The ARY News reported that it has been found in the investigation that the gang had issued more than 27,000 fake driving licenses in three years.

The suspects were charging from 4,000 to 10,000 Pakistani currency to make one fake license and used it to verify the licenses with a fake website.

The news publication reported that the FIA couldn’t block the websites.

Apart from this, the accused used to receive the amount through an online app and had a printing machine for making fake driving licenses.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) unearthed a network -comprising of its employees and some pilots- allegedly involved in the fake pilots’ licenses scam.

According to sources, the CAA carried out raids for two accused allegedly involved in the scam after it emerged that some of the aviation employees were using their frontmen to collect money for the fake licenses.

They said that license branch employees allegedly received hundreds of thousands of rupees from each pilot for a paper and in return, another person was allowed to sit in place of the pilot.

“The CAA has acquired remand of some of the license branch officials and pilots,” they said adding that the span of the investigations has been expanded. “It has also been decided to register FIRs against these elements,” the sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor