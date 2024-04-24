Pakistan security forces kill 3 terrorists in Balochistan's Pishir district

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 24 : Three terrorists have been shot dead by security forces in an Intelligence-based Operation (IBO) in Pakistan's Balochistan, Dawn reported, citing the military's media wing.

The incident took place in Balochistan's Pishin district on Tuesday.

A press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the operation took place last night on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"During the conduct of (the) operation, after intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell, while one terrorist was apprehended in injured condition, who has been identified as an Afghan national," the ISPR said.

The ISPR further stated that a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation, reported Dawn.

Moreover, two alleged terrorists were also killed and several were injured in a gun battle with security forces in the district a day ago.

The officials said that the local administration received information about the presence of terrorists in the Sanzalai mountain range of Pishin, following which an operation was planned.

Officials of the Frontier Corps (North) claimed that the terrorists had crossed into Pishin from Afghanistan and had established their pickets on top of the hills, according to Dawn.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the banned group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023, marking a record six-year high.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84 per cent of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

