Pakistan: Shutdown and sit-in observed in Bannu to protest against traders' killing

A complete shutdown and a sit-in was observed in Bannu after the strike call given by Bannu Qaumi Jirga, The Nation reported. The strike was observed on Friday to hold a protest against the recent killings of three traders.

According to the news report, three goldsmiths were kidnapped and killed and their bodies were found a few days back in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district. People from various tribes have held protests over the past six days over the increasing lawlessness in Bannu.

A large number of people joined the protest calling on the government to restore peace and put an end to lawlessness, according to The Nation report. All business markets and trade centres in Bannu remained closed to hold protests over the worsening situation of law and order in the district.

As per The Nation report, several students were injured in a stampede after the University of Sciences and Technology Bannu guards fired warning shots to disperse the protesting students. As per the news report, the protesting students allegedly damaged a university bus, motorcycles and the main gate of the institution.

Police personnel in large numbers arrived at the site in order to control the situation. Protesters set up camp outside the Cantonment Police Station at Allahwala Chowk. Engineer Malik Ehsan Khan, Council of Islamic Ideology member Maulana Naseem Ali Khan and other elders led processions from various parts of Bannu to the Allahwala Chowk.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also participated in the sit-in. People who were protesting criticised the district administration and the police for not being able to maintain law and order in Bannu, as per the news report.

During the protest, the elders said that the protesters will not end the sit-in until the government assured them of the measures that will be taken to put an end to the killings of innocent people.

Furthermore, the speakers said that three goldsmiths, four women, and a medical representative had been killed in Bannu in separate incidents. The speakers stressed that they had paid taxes to the government, however, they were not being given security.

According to The Nation, the speakers claimed that the government and district administration had provided offices and weapons to armed groups that were operating freely in Bannu. They called on the government to announce the Shaheed package for the people who had been killed. The speakers warned the government that protesters will march towards Islamabad if their issues are not resolved.

( With inputs from ANI )

