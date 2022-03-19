Pakistan: Sindh CM lashes out at police for not responding to PTI's forceful entry in Sindh House

Pakistan's Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lashed out at the local police, saying that the Sindh House comptroller called the local police for protection against the PTI lawmakers and workers who marched to Sindh House on Friday but none of them responded on time.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers on Friday stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad after breaking the main entrance. PTI's workers were angry against the dissident members who were staying inside the building.

The protestors managed to reach the VIP entrance of Sindh House without any hurdles since no police were deployed in the place, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported citing sources.

According to the witnesses, the protestors marched towards the Sindh house without any intervention from law enforcement.

Later on, the authorities came into action and tried to disperse the protestors but it was an unsuccessful attempt and even the second wave of protestors gathered outside Sindh House within a few hours, according to Dawn.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Anwar Siyal blamed the Islamabad police and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration for their failure to protect the official building.

"The so-called Tiger Force is nothing but a pack of jackals, backed by the Islamabad police," Siyal was quoted as saying by Dawn.

He also warned the Islamabad police inspector general and the administration to not follow the illegal instructions of the "so-called rulers who do not have the legal standing to remain in power".

Earlier, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also lashed out at Pakistani PM for attacking the opposition parties.

Bilawal stated that the Pakistani PM has firstly attacked the Opposition by calling the police in the Parliament Lodges and then the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers attacked the Sindh House, an attempt to terrorise the opposition leaders. He also said "...but we won't be cowed down" by these attacks.

The PPP chairperson also stated that the Pakistani PM violated Article 6 of the Constitution by using force.

