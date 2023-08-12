Pakistan: Sindh’s Governor hints at possible delay in general elections

Karachi [Pakistan], August 12 : Pakistan’s Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori hinted at a possible delay in holding general elections following the dissolution of national and provincial assemblies, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“It would not be a problem if elections are delayed due to constitutional requirements – the delimitation of constituencies as the Census 2023 was notified,” Sindh Governor said in a statement.

Tessori appreciated the appointment of Anwarul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister and hoped that the latter would carry out his duties effectively by taking all political parties into confidence.

ARY News reported that the Sindh Governor also reiterated that the next general elections should be held on time according to the constitution and law, adding that all political parties agreed on holding elections on the new census.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz met and concluded their last round of talks and decided to make Senator Kakar as caretaker PM.

Balochistan lawmaker, Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house, as per Geo News.

The lawmaker was selected as the 8th interim head of the government, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Saturday.

Kakar and his party had good ties with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during its government and he was among the people who former prime minister Imran Khan consulted on the matters of Balochistan.

For that reason, Balochistan Awami Party often faced criticism from PML-N for that reason. However, when the party changed sides, it faced criticism from PTI, reported Geo News.

The newly-appointed caretaker premier was born in 1971 in Muslim Bagh, an area of the Killa Saifullah district of Balochistan.

He completed his schooling at St. Francis School, Quetta, and later enrolled in Cadet College Kohat but returned to the Balochistan provincial capital after his father's demise.

The senator has done a Master's in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Balochistan.

Senator Kakar started his career by teaching in a school in his native town, according to Geo News.

He is also one of the founding members of BAP and was appointed as the central spokesperson of the party in 2018.

