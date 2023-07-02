Pakistan: Speeding car hits two boys on Karachi's Lyari Expressway

Karachi [Pakistan], July 2 : A viral video on social media shows a speeding car hit two young boys on Karachi's Lyari Expressway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The viral video showed a speeding car hit two youths on Lyari Expressway on Friday, leaving both of them injured. It showed the two youths standing on the road when the car went out of control and hit them.

The youngsters were seemingly filming a video on the Lyari Expressway.

The Motorway Police received a report of the accident on the Garden-Mauripur Lyari Expressway.

The Motorway Police said it is in contact with the local police, hospital and other sources to collect details of the wounded youth.

The wounded youths were shifted to the Civil Hospital.

A doctor who provided medical assistance to the injured youth said in a video statement that the wounded boy was shifted to the Civil Hospital by the driver namely Sajjad. "The youngster's life is out of danger and he received fractures on his arms and legs", as per ARY News.

The doctor claimed that the accident was caused by the tyre burst.

