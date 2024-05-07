Pakistan: Swearing-in ceremony of Punjab governor postponed for second time

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 : The oath-taking ceremony of the governor of Punjab, Saleem Haidar Khan, has been postponed for the second time, ARY News reported on Monday.

Originally set for May 5, the swearing-in event was later moved to Tuesday, May 7, at 6:00 pm.

The swearing-in ceremony for the proposed governor of Punjab has now, again been rescheduled, according to Hassan Murtaza, General Secretary of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for Punjab.

Owing to "unavoidable reasons," the PPP leader said, the oath-taking ceremony had to be postponed. According to the sources, the ceremony was postponed since Punjab's current governor, Balighur Rehman, is now abroad, reported ARY News.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari accorded his approval to the appointment of governors for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan provinces on May 4.

After the decision was taken, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail was named Governor of Balochistan, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was named Governor of Punjab, and Faisal Karim Kundi was named Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement released by the President Secretariat, the president authorised the nominations based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice and in compliance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution, reported ARY News.

As part of the agreement struck with the PML-N before to joining the coalition government, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari named two senior party leaders, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Faisal Karim Kundi, for the governorships of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

