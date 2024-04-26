Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf accuses Maryam Nawaz of asking police to conduct raids to arrest workers ahead of protest

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 26 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of asking IG police to carry out raids in Faisalabad division (to arrest workers) ahead of the party's protest plan for Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

PTI Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar said, "The PTI will hold a protest demonstration in Faisalabad as well as all other districts in the province." The PTI is due to hold protests in collaboration with five opposition parties.

Speaking to reporters at the anti-terrorism court on Thursday, incarcerated PTI leader Yasmin Rashid said only Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leaders enter into deals for their release from jails and added that the PTI would not enter into any deal.

Rashid said, "PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah should not suggest that we enter into a deal," and added, "Our leader will not enter into any deal." He stated that the prosecution was not allowing the court to proceed on bail applications, which were lying pending for several months.

She further said that PTI leaders Sanam and Aliya Hamza had become a symbol of resistance as they faced all atrocities and did not give in to pressure. Another incarcerated leader Senator Ejaz Chaudhry at the ATC said that he was not being allowed to attend the session of the Upper House.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and five other opposition parties have announced that they would launch a mass protest movement against what it terms "worst-ever rigging" in the general elections held on February 8 and in the by-polls, Dawn reported.

On Wednesday, PTI Punjab office-bearers, MNAs, MPAs and ticket-holders held a virtual meeting to discuss the issue and outline a plan for protests set to be held in Pakistan on Friday, according to Dawn report.

The meeting chaired by PTI's Central Punjab general secretary Hammad Azhar took stock of the "stealing of PTI-backed candidates' mandate" in all national and provincial assembly constituencies across Punjab.

Imran Khan's party has accused the Punjab government and the Election Commission of Pakistan of planning rigging in the recent elections, according to Dawn report.

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Azhar said the PML-N-led government, ECP, police and other state institutions modified the results of PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council candidates to turn their victories into defeat.

PTI's Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra said rigging in by-polls had defeated hopes of Pakistan. He stated that the Constitution had been trampled by repeated violation of law and Pakistan will rise to take revenge for their stolen mandate.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, PTI Sindh leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said the party had sought permission from the Sindh High Court for a protest on Friday. He further said PTI planned to organise another rally near the Mazar-i-Quaid on May 5.

He recalled how official machinery had been used to curb the political activities of PTI in the past by imposing lockdowns in the city or not giving them permission for their rallies, as per the Dawn report.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services. The PTI dominated the election results, with the highest number of successful candidates in the February 8 general elections. However, the party has alleged rigging in the polls.

