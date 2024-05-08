Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces to hold nationwide protests to mark May 9 anniversary

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced it will hold peaceful protests across the country on May 9, the day when erupted following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

Speaking to reporters after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan reiterated his demand to conduct a judicial inquiry into the May 9 protests ahead of the anniversary of the protests.

He further said, "Even today, we are demanding to form a judicial commission [to probe] the May 9 events."

Gohar Ali Khan announced that PTI will hold rallies across the country to mark the May 9 anniversary. He said, "We will hold peaceful protests on May 9 and the ticket holders will lead them," according to The News International report.

The May 9 events refer to violent protests that took place after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court in a corruption case in 2023.

During the protests, alleged PTI supporters caused damage to public and private properties and even targeted military installations in various parts of Pakistan, according to The News International report.

In his remarks, Gohar Ali Khan said he held talks with Imran Khan on political and legal matters. PTI chairman said he informed Imran Khan about the Supreme Court's order suspending the Peshawar High Court's (PHC) ruling depriving the PTI of its reserved seats.

Referring to the elections held in Pakistan on February 8, Gohar Ali Khan said, "We hope that our 78 snatched seats will be returned." The PHC through its earlier verdict dashed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's hopes of getting reserved seats as it dismissed the Sunni Ittehad Council's (SIC) petition challenging the ECP's ruling that denied reserved seats to the party.

PTI-backed independent candidates had found a new home in the SIC after the party lost its election symbol as a result of the ruling in the intra-party election case. This is the first time the PTI has managed to secure relief from the apex court during the tenure of CJP Qazi Faez Isa, The Express Tribune reported.

He further said that US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome had requested a meeting with PTI. Gohar Ali Khan said Blome was briefed regarding the alleged human rights violations in Pakistan, The News International reported.

Speaking about the May 9 incident on Tuesday, ISPR Director General Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the perpetrators and facilitators of the riots need to be punished in accordance with the Constitution and law of the land to preserve the credibility and faith in Pakistan's justice system.

While addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, a Pakistan military spokesperson said, "The issue of May 9 riots is not limited to the Pakistan Army but [in fact] concerns the whole nation."

