Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf constitutes Arif Alvi-led committee to address internal rifts

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a committee led by Pakistan's former President Arif Alvi, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The committee has been asked to address the internal rifts and submit recommendations within a week. Arif Alvi will chair the committee, which will hold meetings with PTI leaders and stakeholders to hear their concerns and grievances.

The development came a day after the messages of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and PTI leader Raoof Hasan's messages regarding Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, were leaked.

The messages revealed Aleema Khan asking Raoof Hasan to stop spreading Bushra Bibi's message which states a meeting with Imran Khan in jail, as it will incite the disinformation cell, according to ARY News report.

Sources termed Aleema Khan's message "foolish" and called on Raoof Hasan not to share it further. The message allegedly sent by Bushra Bibi claimed that she was not permitted to meet Imran Khan alone in prison and that the jailer was being pressurised to beat Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The message also mentioned a conversation between Imran Khan and the jailer. In the leaked WhatsApp message, Aleema Khan denied that Imran Khan made any such statement and urged Raoof Hasan not to spread that message.

Meanwhile, delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to seek cooperation once again, ARY News reported citing sources.

The two parties are thinking of ending their differences and exploring possibilities of cooperation, ARY News reported, citing sources aware of the development.During the meeting, the members of PTI and JUI-F held discussions regarding the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts.

Reportedly, PTI requested in-house cooperation within the Parliament, stressing that the two parties could give a tough time to the government if they work together.In response, JUI-F representatives said that any decision would be made only after thorough talks within the party.

Speaking to reporters, PTI and JUI-F spokespersons confirmed the ongoing talks and the constitution of committees to oversee parliamentary affairs, according to ARY News report.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the talks included cooperation on important legislation within the parliament. He further said that the parties agreed to continue their discussions, and work together on parliamentary matters.

