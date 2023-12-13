Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf declares intent to move forward with election campaign against all odds: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 13 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declared its intent to move forward with its election campaign against all odds and with the party's founder Imran Khan sending encouragement and solace to workers from behind bars, as per Pakistan-based The Express Tribune newspaper.

Recently, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan held a meeting with President Arif Alvi. The discussions revolved around the current political landscape in the country, according to an official press release from the President's House.

The party has disseminated directives to all its organisations, urging them to orchestrate political endeavours in anticipation of the impending elections.

A party spokesperson clarified on Tuesday that there was no imperative for a 'long march' preceding the elections, and no decision to embark on such an endeavour has been taken by the PTI.

He asserted that careful and comprehensive preparations are crucial, adding that workers are tasked with ensuring thorough readiness for the polls across the country, adhering to targets set by the core committee.

It was underscored that the party strongly discouraged any form of provocation, violence, or campaigns against state institutions, as such actions are incongruent with the fundamental principles and ethos of the party's philosophy and struggle, as per The Express Tribune.

"The political journey of the party's former chairman, Imran Khan, stands as an example of non-violence, adherence to the rule of law, and the pursuit of peaceful political progress."

The spokesperson affirmed that PTI categorically rejects extra-legal or violent means and resources in pursuit of peaceful political objectives.

He said the party remains resolute in preventing any such attempts from finding a platform within its ranks. "PTI believes in the constructive role of institutions, particularly the armed forces of Pakistan, operating within the parameters and constraints delineated by the constitution," he further clarified. Imran sends encouragement to workers, according to The Express Tribune.

Separately, PTI's Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat relayed a message from imprisoned leader Imran Khan.

Marwat said that Imran urged party workers to persist in their campaigning efforts until February 8, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace in the face of any crackdown.

