Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plans to launch manifesto for polls hit by internet disruptions

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 8 : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) plans to launch its manifesto for the general elections and raise funds through a telethon were affected after a total blackout of social media sites was reported throughout the country on Sunday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

It is the second time in recent months that internet services were disrupted as the PTI planned to hold an online event. Earlier on December 17, PTI's virtual power show also suffered due to disruptions in internet services.

On Sunday, many social media users were not able to participate in the online event through their accounts. In a post shared on X, internet tracking agency Netblocks stated, "Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube."

Over the past few days, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has been speaking about its manifesto, which was supposed to be launched on Sunday night. However, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the party will now launch its manifesto "after a couple of days."

In December, Hasan said that a number of people were contributing to the party's manifesto, which will be launched before elections set to be held on February 8. Pakistan's former finance minister Shaukat Tarin was one of the key members of the PTI's manifesto committees. However, he parted ways with PTI in December 2023, according to a Dawn report.

PTI said it had anticipated restrictions on social media and urged its supporters to join through social media sites. However, after online disruptions, the party urged its supporters to attend the transmission through a VPN. The VPN shared by PTI representatives required Pakistan Rupees (PKR) 1,999 per month to sign up.

Dawn attended a part of the PTI's online event on YouTube. At the time, the virtual event moderated by Ali Malik and Jibran Ilyas had the participation of more than 7,000 people. Around 10:20 pm (local time), it was informed that the party had collected USD 44,000 and PKR 30 million.

Earlier, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan welcomed people and shared a message on behalf of party's founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported.

Gohar Khan said, "Imran Khan is in jail to protect your rights... Pakistan's fate is democracy and we are making efforts for a country in which the judiciary and people would be free, every citizen would get respect and we will achieve our target."

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Senator Sania Nishtar said there were 16 social welfare programmes during the PTI government to support people. She said the PTI government introduced health cards, a cash transfer programme, and also took measures to address the issue of stunting among children.

