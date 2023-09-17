Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Pervaiz Elahi re-arrested in terrorism case

Lahore [Pakistan], September 17 : Shortly after being released from custody in the Master Plan case by a Lahore court, the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pervaiz Elahi, was re-arrested in a terrorism case on Sunday, ARY News reported.

After being detained by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) yesterday, Elahi was brought before the on-duty court magistrate today.

Elahi will be transported from Lahore to Adiala jail in the evening, according to sources, as per ARY News.

Pervaiz Elahi was arrested on Saturday by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, a day after the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case's ATC had granted him bail. Soon after being released from Adiala prison, the ACE team re-arrested the former chief minister of Punjab.

Elahi was brought in front of the courthouse for temporary remand. After hearing the case, duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved Elahi's one-day transit remand. According to officials, Pervaiz Elahi would be transported to the ACE headquarters in Lahore by nightfall.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) held a hearing on Friday and granted bail to Elahi in a judicial complex attack case.

The former chief minister Pervaiz Elahi was granted bail by ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain in exchange for a surety bond of (PKR) 20,000 when the PTI president was brought before his court.

On September 1, after the LHC had prevented the police from arresting him earlier that day, the PTI leader was taken into custody a few hours after being released from NAB detention.

It is important to note that Elahi has been imprisoned and arrested numerous times since the May 9 riots took place.

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was taken into custody on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), violent confrontations broke out throughout Pakistan.

Due to the party workers' agitation over the detention of their chairman, rallies were held in both remote and populous towns, and Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad called in the armed forces to maintain peace and order. During a demonstration by PTI activists, army installations and the house of the corps commander in Lahore came under attack.

