Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sets deadline for conclusion of talks with government

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set a deadline to conclude talks on various demands with the Pakistani federal government by January 31, 2025, ARY News reported on Thursday

.

PTI has been engaged in ongoing political talks with the government on various demands, with the next round of reconciliation talks scheduled for January 2.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Hamid Raza, head of PTI's Special Investigation Committee (SIC), confirmed that Imran Khan has expressed trust in the negotiating committee working to address issues with the Centre, ARY News reported.

Raza emphasised that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is willing to forgive charges, including those related to assassination attempts, in order to move forward. However, he clarified that Khan's release should not be contingent upon any agreements.

Raza also mentioned that discussions regarding the Kurram issue had taken place with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Pakistani Senator Raja Nasir Abbas in an effort to resolve it, ARY News reported.

Earlier, during the initial round of discussions held in the National Assembly, the government requested a charter of demands from PTI.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq saw representatives from both the government and PTI discuss the political situation.

The government committee included Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar. The opposition committee was represented by Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, ARY News reported.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the committee members from both sides and stressed the importance of negotiations in strengthening democracy. He noted that dialogue is crucial for the country's progress and for addressing national challenges.

"Democracy thrives on negotiations, and the collective efforts of the government and opposition are necessary to address the challenges facing the nation," the speaker added as quoted by ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor