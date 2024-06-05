Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold talks with those who have real power to make decisions: Former prez Alvi

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 5 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former president Arif Alvi stressed that his party would hold talks with the one who has real power to make decisions, reported Geo News.

He was responding to a question about the impression that the incarcerated PTI founder was not in favour of holding dialogue with his political opponents to bring stability to the country.

This comes after multiple calls from the incumbent government urging the Imran Khan-founded party to hold talks to find a solution to end the political crisis, according to Geo News.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Alvi also said that he has "lost all hope as accountability is impossible in Pakistan".

He further praised the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) verdict in the diplomatic cable case, for which he claimed that "the case was lodged for no reason."

As a former head of state, Alvi said that it was the prerogative of a prime minister to decide whether to apprise the nation or not regarding a cypher.

The former president criticised that the "entire elite class is opposing the accountability or investigation" into these sensitive matters. "I have lost all hope as accountability is impossible in our country," he added.

"From (former military ruler) Ayub Khan till today, accountability is not our priority. Our people are so sure to see no justice here in Pakistan," he alleged.

"Pakistan has suffered a major loss due to regime change," Alvi stressed, referring to the ouster of the PTI-led government in April 2022.

He continued that the political developments have also impacted the country's economy by creating uncertainty everywhere, which led the local business class to invest abroad, Geo News reported.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly rejected the reconciliation offer from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor, saying that the party would not hold talks with 'mandate thieves'," reported ARY News.

Reacting to the dialogue offer by the Minister for Petroleum Division and PML-N leader Musadik Malik and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the PTI spokesperson termed the offer, from those who have 'no authority or credibility' to mediate, as ridiculous.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor