Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers to continue peaceful protest until Imran Khan "reaches safe place"

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Friday, said that their party workers will continue their peaceful protest until former Prime Minister and Chairman Imran Khan will reach a safe place.

"Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: Workers will continue their peaceful protest until Chairman Imran Khan reaches a safe place," PTI tweeted.

This statement came after the Islamabad High Court the former premier bail in all the cases, including 2-week bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

"All orgzations will offer funeral prayers in absentia for the martyrs in their respective areas this evening. ILF will provide support for the cases of people martyred, injured and arrested across the country," PTI added.

IHC, on Friday, also ordered not to arrest Khan in any case filed after May 9, reported Samaa TV and ARY News.

The judgment came a day after the Pakistan Supreme Court termed his arrest from the IHC premises "invalid and unlawful", Dawn reported.

Further, according to Dawn News, the Islamabad High Court, while granting a reprieve to the former prime minister, said Imran Khan should be granted bail if martial law, which is sanctioned by Article 245 of the country's Constitution, has been enforced in the country for two weeks.

Article 245 of the Pakistan Constitution mandates that the armed forces shall, under the directions of the federal government, defend the country against external aggression or threat of war, and, subject to law, act in aid of civil power when called upon to do so.

However, there are no reports in the Pakistan media suggesting that martial law has been enforced in the country.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the PTI chief's bail plea in courtroom No.3.

Dawn NewsTV reported that Imran's lawyers had also filed four additional pleas urging the IHC to club all the cases against him and direct authorities to provide details of the cases registered against him.

The hearing had initially begun after a nearly two-hour delay, with the media reporting that officials were conducting a security sweep outside the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that the hearing was delayed after the judges left the courtroom alleging that "pro-Imran" slogans were raised.

Imran claimed that he was hit on the head during his arrest.

In an informal conversation with journalists at the IHC, Imran said that NAB officials treated him "fine" but also added that he was hit on the head while being arrested.

