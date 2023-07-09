Pakistan: Three killed as oil tanker overturns on Makran Coastal Highway

Makran [Pakistan], July 9 : A truck carrying diesel overturned on the Makran Coastal Highway in Pakistan on Sunday resulting in the death of three people, ARY News reported citing the rescue sources.

Notably, the Makran Coastal Highway in Pakistan extends along Pakistan's Arabian Sea coast from Karachi in Sindh province to Gwadar in Balochistan province.

In the tragic accident, the truck caught fire right after it flipped.

According to the rescue sources, firefighters rushed to the accident site soon after the incident.

The police claim that after the incident, the main highway's traffic flow was hampered, ARY News reported.

Police are currently looking into the cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

