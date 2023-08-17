Pakistan: Three policemen injured in grenade attack in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 17 : Three Pakistani policemen were injured after unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a police vehicle in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Karachi, said a hand grenade cracker was allegedly hurled at a police vehicle in Sachal Karachi which left three police personnel injured.

Meanwhile, a separate incident was reported in the Balochistan province's Naseerabad where unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at SSP’s squad in Dera Murad Jamali.

According to police officials, SSP Naseerabad Hussain Lehri was coming back from a routine patrol along with his squad when the hand grenade exploded but no one was injured.

After the explosion, the police, Counter Terrorism Department, and bomb disposal squad rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Further, according to ARY News, a similar grenade incident was reported earlier where two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

The report quoted hospital sources as saying that one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two police personnel are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said, adding that the deceased police personnel were identified as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured were identified as sub-inspectors Saeed and Gohar.

The police informed further that they have cordoned off the incident site and a bomb disposal squad has been summoned to ascertain how the grenade went off at the arms depot in the police headquarters, as per ARY News.

Earlier, on August 9, a total of five people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack on Quetta’s Joint Road, Dawn reported.

According to SSP's Operations Captain (retired) Zohaib Mohsin, initially, an exchange of fire took place between policemen and unknown miscreants. Later on, the attackers hurled a hand grenade and fled the scene.

SSP Mohsin arrived at the site of the incident and sought a briefing from the station house officer of the relevant police station.

According to Dr Waseem Baig, a spokesperson for the Quetta Civil Hospital, said the injured, including a woman and two policemen were brought to the hospital, Dawn reported.

Baig said the injured were being given medical attention, adding that they were "out of danger."

SSP Mohsin, however, maintained that the security forces in the city were on high alert ahead of independence day.

He said police were also deployed in civil clothes across the city for surveillance purposes.

