Pakistan: Three soldiers killed in terror attack in Balochistan's Sui

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 13 : Three Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wednesday after a combat against heavily armed terrorists in Balochistan's Sui district, The News International reported citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan’s media wing also stated that two terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire. “Security forces are maintaining pressure and clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well," The News International quoted the ISPR statement.

It added, "Security forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralise the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan”.

Earlier in the Zhob garrison in Balochistan, at least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed in a “terrorist attack”, The News International reported citing ISPR.

The terrorists allegedly launched attack on the garrison on the wee hours of Wednesday, after which a heavy exchange of fire took place

Initially, it was reported that four soldiers have been killed, however, later it was added that five more soldiers have succumbed to the injuries sustained during the attack.

"Security forces remain determined to thwart all such ghastly attempts at destroying the peace of Balochistan and Pakistan," The News International quoted the ISPR statement.

Meanwhile, the condition in Pakistan remains tense as terror activities have soared by 79 per cent during the first half of 2023, The News International reported citing to a statistical report released by the independent think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The report stated that at least 271 militant attacks took place during the last six months, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.

The situation in the same timeframe last year was way better as compared to the current, as the first half of 2022 saw 151 attacks and 293 deaths, and 487 injuries.

These figures represent a staggering 79 per cent increase in militant attacks during the first half of this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

Furthermore, the latter half of 2022 recorded 228 attacks, resulting in 246 fatalities and 349 injuries. Thus, the first six months of 2023 witnessed an 18 per cent rise in attacks compared to the latter half of 2022, accompanied by a 58 per cent increase in fatalities and an 88 per cent increase in injuries, The News International reported.

In response, at least 236 militants have been killed and 295 suspected militants were arrested during the first six months of 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor