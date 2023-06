Pakistan to approach IMF for new programme

Islamabad, June 1 Pakistan has decided to negotiate a new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) immediately after the budget as the coalition government is planning to conclude the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) without completing all the pending review.

The coalition government has been negotiating with the Washington-based lender to revive its bailout programme since November, with the financing gap among the biggest roadblocks. There's about $2.5 billion left to disburse from the $6.5 billion programme that's scheduled to expire on June 30, Geo News reported.

The sources said that while negotiations on the ninth review were almost complete, a staff-level agreement is yet to be reached. Even after this review completes, the 10th and 11th reviews will remain pending.

"Completion of both reviews before June 30 seems impossible and the government has decided against seeking an extension," the sources said, adding that Ishaq Dar-led Ministry of Finance will approach the Fund for a new programme after budget - which is expected to be tabled on June 9, Geo News reported.

The sources further revealed that if the coalition government fails to complete the negotiations before its term ends in August, the caretaker government will hold talks with the Washington-based lender.

Disclosing some of the details of the new programme, the sources said that the economic team has begun working on the agreement "which is expected to be tougher" than the existing programme agreed in 2019 by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Geo News reported.

