Pakistan to rejig postings of its envoys in important world capitals

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will rejig postings of the country's envoys later this month after consulting State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar and other senior officials.

Pakistan diplomats posted in important world capitals would undergo a major shakeup later this month, reported The News International.

As per several reports, the new government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, instead of appointing political envoys, would prefer to provide opportunities to career diplomats belonging to the Foreign Service in the upcoming reshuffle.

Former ambassador for the United States Dr Asad Majeed Khan, who was in the news for the so-called diplomatic cable in March that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed revealed the US conspiracy to oust him, has been allowed to leave the country for his next posting.

Dr Asad Majeed was retained at the headquarters for more than two months for discussions and probes. He will assume charge as Pakistan's ambassador for Belgium and European Union (EU) in Brussels early next week. He will take over the assignment on May 10.

According to the sources, Pakistan will have new ambassadors/high commissioners in different capitals soon where the contractual envoys are working who were appointed by the previous government, reported the news portal.

They are deemed to resign with the change of the government immediately and the sources pointed out that the new government is yet to make up its mind to retain any such envoys.

The country's permanent representative (PR) for the United Nations, Muneer Akram, 79, would be relieved of his assignment forthwith. He is availing of contractual service for the period of two years for the second time in a row.

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan and other non-career/ contractual ambassadors/ high commissioners will be submitting their resignations straightaway according to their contracts.

Pakistan's ambassador for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afzal Mahmood is also reaching superannuation later this month. The UAE will have a new ambassador early next month.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told the media outlet on Sunday that Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who has completed three years in his incumbent assignment, would be assigned an important capital on a contractual basis in a couple of weeks. His replacement will be discussed soon after the Eid vacation.

Pakistan's ambassador for EU and Belgium Zaheer Aslam Janjua will become the country's high commissioner for Canada later this month. He will be leaving Brussels later this week for proceeding to Ottawa.

Pakistan's ambassador for Japan Imtiaz Ahmad after attaining superannuation has left the charge in Tokyo. Senior diplomat Ismat Hassan Sial has taken over as charge d' affairs in the mission. She will continue as long as the new envoy reaches the Japanese capital.

The High Commission in Dublin for Ireland and Athens for Greece is also becoming vacant this month. As per the sources, there could be a change of high commissioner in London to replace Moazzam Ahmad Khan, who would be asked to return to the headquarters. He will be retiring from the service by the end of the year. Pakistan will have a new high commissioner for the United Kingdom later next month.

( With inputs from ANI )

