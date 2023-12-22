Pakistan: Top media bodies decry suppression of press freedom, vow to take legal steps

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 : Top media bodies in Pakistan have expressed concern over the suppression of press freedom in the country and denying people the right to information, Geo News reported.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND) and Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) have expressed a joint statement decrying the issue.

The media organisations regretted the decision of the court to ban coverage of important cases including the cipher case which involves former premier Imran Khan. They said the restraint was surprising.

They said the coverage ban was nothing more than denying the right of people to information.

"The newspapers and news channels are facing several challenges including pressure from State institutions, illegal and undeclared censorship, insistence upon propagation of material of liking and ban on coverage of political activities and court proceedings", they said.

The media bodies said that in this "suffocating environment", the judiciary was the only hope for relief, and added the situation would worsen "if relief was not granted".

"An environment of fear has been created by the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra) and the State institutions while illegal and undeclared restrictions are imposed every now and then, which is unacceptable, the statement maintained," it further stated.

The media organisations demanded Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Caretaker PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar to take notice of the situation and take every possible action to ensure freedom of expression.

They also vowed to do whatever is needed for press freedom and all possible legal steps would be taken for the cause. They also Consultations with other stakeholders were being started, they said.

