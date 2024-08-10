Pakistan: Two injured in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 10 : Two people were critically injured after a blast rocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu city, ARY News reported on Friday.

The blast took place on the Main GT Road in front of the Vocational College in Hangu.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid, both injured people were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition remains critical.

Following the explosion, the area was swiftly cordoned off by law enforcement agencies, reported ARY News.

A search operation is underway to ensure the safety of the surrounding vicinity.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the blast and have intensified security measures in the area.

Street crimes, blasts, robberies have become a new normal in Pakistan, as the law and order situation of the country continue to deteriorate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor