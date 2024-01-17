Pakistan: Two killed, 25 injured as passenger bus overturns in Hub city

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 17 : At least two people were killed and 25 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned in Hub City, Balochistan, on Wednesday, according to ARY News.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Bella, Hub, when a passenger bus toppled, killing two people on the spot and injuring over a dozen others.

The bus was on its way to Karachi from Quetta when the incident happened.

According to ARY News, the rescue personnel arrived at the scene after being notified and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby medical facility.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

Road accidents have been recorded across Pakistan as a result of severe fog in recent times.

On January 16, two individuals lost their lives after two cars collided as a result of severe fog near Ghamandpur village, Bahawalnagar, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, rescue workers transported the injured to a neighbouring hospital, where they were treated before being moved to the headquarters hospital.

