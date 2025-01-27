Pakistan: Two killed, seven injured in car bomb explosion in Khuzdar

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 27 : Two people were killed and seven others injured in a car bomb explosion near a passenger bus heading from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi in the Khori area on the Khuzdar-Shahdadkot highway on Sunday, Dawn reported.

The bomb blast occurred when the bus was travelling through the area, where a car carrying explosives was parked, according to Levies officials. Speaking to Dawn, Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai said that two people were killed in the explosion. He said, "Investigation is underway to determine the nature of the blast."

Earlier, Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Hafizullah Kakar said, "One passenger was killed on the spot, while six others were injured in the blast." He said that the bus driver and cleaner were among the injured, adding that the bus was damaged while the car was completely destroyed.

Levies and other security personnel and the bomb disposal squad reached the site of the incident after they received information regarding the explosion and took the body and the injured to the trauma centre of Khuzdar teaching hospital. However, the cleaner who was seriously injured died in the hospital while the other victims were taken to CMH, Khuzdar, according to the Dawn report.

The deceased were identified as Shiraz and Sanaullah while the injured were identified as Mohammad Ikram, Atif, Mohammad Yousaf, Samiur Rehman, Zia and Irfan. Two among those injured are said to be in serious condition. Later, bomb disposal squad officials reached the site of the incident to gather evidence. A senior official said that the target was apparently the passenger bus travelling from Khuzdar.

