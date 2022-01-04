Pakistan witnessed upsurge in violence-related fatalities in 2021: Report

Pakistan saw an upsurge in violence-related fatalities in 2021 according to a report.

With an increase of roughly 42 per cent in 2021, Pakistan suffered 853 fatalities (up from 600 last year) and 1,690 injuries directly linked to violence-related incidents.

Nearly 75 per cent of all violence-related fatalities were recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including erstwhile Fata and Balochistan. Of the total fatalities, Punjab accounted for 8 per cent followed by Sindh, according to Dawn.

Compared to the fatalities in 2020, all regions except Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan suffered an exponential surge in violence with Balochistan accounting for a net 80 per cent increase.

These are the crux of the annual security report (2021) released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), a Pakistan based think-tank founded by civil society activists.

Both security operations and terror attacks increased last year. A total of 146 security operations were carried out during the year leaving 298 outlaws dead, a rise of more than 40 per cent, against the figures of 2020, according to the think-tank report.

Afghan militants and even a member of the Afghan Taliban were reported to have been involved in violence in Pakistan that left 15 persons dead.

Mob violence brought about by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) protests resulted in the deaths of 13 people with another 1,056 people wounded, mostly policemen.

Inspired by the TLP protests, some teenagers also took the law into their hands and carried out violent attacks in the name of religion.

