Islamabad [Pakistan], May 19 : Pakistan: Woman journalist beaten up by group of people involved in cheating at examination centers

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the group of people seen beating up the woman journalist at a school in Korangi.

A female journalist was allegedly tortured by a group of people involved in facilitating cheating at examination centers amid ongoing matric exams, ARY News reported.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ali Malkani sought reports from concerned officials.

Following which, the Home Minister directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Hassan Sardar Khan to submit a report on the incident at the earliest.

The police took action on the viral video and arrested three suspects, including the school owner, ARY News reported.

Notably, the matriculation exams are being held in Karachi with severe irregularities, including a lack of furniture for students and complaints of open cheating.

Moreover, the examination papers were also leaked ahead of the commencement of the exams.

Additionally, power load shedding was also reported in several examination centers during the annual examination of classes 9 and 10 under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

Students in Karachi are facing power failure problems amid hot weather conditions.

