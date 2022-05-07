Pakistan: Woman murdered by brother in so-called honor killing

In yet another incident of so-called "honour-killing" in Pakistan, a young woman here has been murdered who was interested in modeling was shot dead by her brother. The shocking incident took place in Lahore, Pakistan. A brother has shot and killed his 21-year-old sister. The young woman wanted to pursue a career in dance and modeling. According to police, Sidra, a resident of Rena's Khurd Okara area, 130 km from Lahore, was modeling for a local clothing brand. She also used to dance in a theater in Faizabad.

Sidra's parents had asked her to quit her job. Her family was not happy with Sidra's work. He repeatedly asked Sidra to stop modeling and dancing. However, Sidra decided to go against her family and stay away from home in Faizabad to do her favorite job.

Sidra's parents forced her to quit her job, saying it was against her family's tradition. Sidra had come home to celebrate Eid. This time Sidra had a fight with her parents and brother over this reason.

Sidra's brother Hamza also forced Sidra to quit modeling and dance. The argument between them went awry. Hamza then shot Sidra in the head. Sidra died on the spot. Police have arrested Hamza in connection with the case.

