Pakistani forces accused of killing two, injuring one in late-night Balochistan raid; BWF calls strike in Awaran

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 28 : Pakistani military forces are said to have killed two people, including a woman, and severely injured another during a late-night operation in the Awaran district of Balochistan.

According to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP), residents claim that the raid aimed to forcibly disappear a young man.

The operation occurred around 1:00am on Tuesday in the Malaar Machhi region of Awaran. Army personnel entered a residence and opened fire when family members tried to prevent the arrest of a young individual.

Naeem Baloch, the son of Sanjar Baloch, and an elderly woman named Hoori Baloch were killed at the scene. Naeem's mother, Dadi Baloch, suffered critical injuries, as reported by TBP.

The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) has vehemently condemned these alleged extrajudicial killings and announced a district-wide strike in Awaran scheduled for 28 May. In their statement, the BWF asserted that law enforcement agencies conducted the raid without any legal basis and indiscriminately fired upon individuals, resulting in the deaths of Naeem Baloch and Hoori Baloch and the injury of Dadi Baloch.

Relatives in mourning, along with residents, transported the bodies to Awaran city and organised a protest demanding justice. They described the ongoing pattern of killings in Awaran as "extremely disconcerting and unacceptable," noting that this marks the fifth reported incident in the district within just one week.

The Forum accused state authorities of carrying out a "genocide against the Baloch population." It stated that security forces have been granted "unrestricted freedom and are employing force without restraint in Baloch regions."

Expressing solidarity with the victims' families, the BWF urged national and international organisations to pay attention to the circumstances and advocate against "state repression." It encouraged the residents of Awaran to join the strike on 28 May and show their support for the affected families, as reported by TBP.

This event is the latest in a series of violent raids conducted by Pakistani forces in the Malaar area. Human rights organisations indicate that a total of five civilians have been killed in Awaran in just the past week, framing these occurrences as part of a disturbing trend of extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces.

Local activists and community members have denounced the killings and are demanding an independent inquiry. The Pakistani military has yet to release an official comment regarding the raid.

Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have been persistent problems in Balochistan. Rights organisations report a recent increase in such incidents, frequently linked to the actions of Pakistani security forces, including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), as cited by the TBP report.

