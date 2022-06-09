Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passes away at 49

Pakistani MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain passed away in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday. He was 49 years old. He was married thrice.

As per reports, Liaquat's health deteriorated early in the morning after which he was moved to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he was later declared dead. His post-mortem will be conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Recently, videos of some private moments between Liaquat Hussain and his third wife Syeda Dania Shah had surfaced on social media.