Pakistani national Seema Haider's case is under investigation: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that case pertaining to Pakistani national Seema Haider is “under investigation” and the individual was presented before court and is on bail.

“We are aware of the matter. She was presented before the court and is now out on bail," Official Spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing.

"The matter (Pakistani national Seema Haider case) is under investigation and we will give you further information if it comes," he said when asked if Pakistan has demanded consular access to Seema Haider.

Recently, it came to the fore that Haider and her Indian partner Sachin Meena also stayed at a hotel in Nepal for almost a week.

The couple stayed in a Hotel in the month of March this year and booked the room under fake names, the owner of the hotel confirmed ANI.

In an exclusive interaction withat Kathmandu, the hotel owner- Ganesh Roka Magar revealed that the couple stayed in the room most of the time during their stay.

Seema Haider had crossed over to India to live with Sachin Meena whom she befriended via an online game.

The couple started living together in Greater Noida. However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa, while Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. The Indian officials are investigating who assisted her in arriving in India from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Central Intelligence Agencies have sought a report from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Seema Haider who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan’s Karachi. A senior official confirmed that the agencies got alerted about Seema Haider, who illegally crossed into India to marry and live with her Indian partner, they asked for a detailed report from SSB and UP Police.

The Uttar Pradesh DGP office issued a brief note - "...Two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistan-authorised passports, one unused passport with incomplete name and address & ID card recovered from Seema Haider. Investigation of the same is underway. She, along with her four children, entered India illegally and District Police is carrying out an investigation in this regard."

"Intelligence agencies have asked a report from SSB and UP Police to find out how she managed to cross over without being verified by police personnel at the border. We have also demanded a report from UP Police as she entered to India via UP border and stayed with her partner for many days," the official said. The official further added that they are verifying the claims about her journey she made in TV interviews and they are also finding out who assisted her in arriving in India from Pakistan.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said that the state government will not tolerate any illegal activity and probe agencies were investigating the matter of Seema Haider who travelled through Nepal to reach Noida from Pakistan’s Karachi.

"We will maintain law and order in the state. We will not tolerate any illegal activity. State agencies, as well as Central agencies, were investigating the matter," Pathak said while speaking to ANI.

On Monday, a team of UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also questioned Seema Haider in Greater Noida to verify the claims of her journey.

A senior official confirmed that the agencies got alerted about Seema Haider, who illegally crossed into India to marry and live with her Indian partner, they asked for a detailed report from SSB and UP Police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor