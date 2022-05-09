Pakistani Pashtuns talk directly to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan not to take part in terrorism

Several Pashtuns and tribals from Pakistan have started talking directly to the leadership of Tehrike Taliban Pakistan (TT-P), trying to convince them not to get involved in terrorist activities in the area, local media reported.

These negotiations and contacts started when the locals felt that the politicians of their areas have ignored their problems and also their future.

The former tribal areas of Pakistan which have now merged within the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a legal case is also pending in the Supreme Court about the same issue, the people of these areas have developed several contacts with Tehrike Taliban Pakistan leaderships to convince them that no terrorism should take place in their areas.

The problems of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have disappointed many of their soldiers on the ground and several new terrorists organizations are in their developing phase in Afghanistan, which will naturally loosen Taliban control in Afghanistan and its adjoining areas in Pakistan, China, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan. In all these areas, Taliban and ISIS minded groups are emerging in one form or another, The Frontier Post reported.

Ever since the Taliban's takeover, the TTP has emphasised that the Afghan Taliban is not only a model insurgency but also the key to their movement.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government appears to have sought the intercession of long-standing ally Siraj Haqqani, a top Taliban leader, for talks with the TTP especially as the TTP's violence mounted after the Taliban took power.

Also, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly took the position that a political settlement was the only way to end Pakistan's war with the TTP.

( With inputs from ANI )

